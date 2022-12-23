Investigation continues into deadly Brimfield house fire

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews are investigating a deadly fire in Brimfield that claimed the life of one person.

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a lake house in Brimfield around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Brimfield Fire Chief Don Contouis spoke with Western Mass News and described the scene when crews arrived.

“So we had 10 towns there in total, including Brimfield…We came in, there was heavy smoke showing, smoke in the area upon arrival. We had smoke coming from the residence, no flames were visible. The first engine company arrived at the main entry and found the victim right inside the door,” Contouis explained.

At this time, it is unclear how the victim died.

In a statement released by Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, they’re urging the public to take safety precautions this winter. He said, in part: “We know that smoke alarms and a home escape plan are everyone’s first line of defense against a fire at home... Please take a minute to be sure that your alarms are in place and working properly, and that everyone knows two ways out of the home.”

The Brimfield Fire Department is also urging folks to be safe when using home heating devices.

“This is an important time of the year to be aware of space heater safety. Make sure you’re using the proper appliances and the proper locations with the proper clearances and make sure it’s being done safely,” Contouis added.

Besides the victim, one other person was home at the time of the fire and we are told they were able to make it out safely. They are now working with the Red Cross for further assistance.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.