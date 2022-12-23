Storm damage causes closures of area roads

Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close.

The Monson Police Department says 3 different areas are closed due to downed trees and power lines. Those areas include 196 Bumstead Road, 112 Silver Street, and 88 Thayer Road.

Over in Ludlow, West Street at West Ave, Cady Street at West Street, Barton Street at Parkview Street, and Prospect Gardens.

In Springfield, Parker St. and Vincent St. are closed for downed wires and a small brush fire according to Springfield Fire.

In Northampton, there are closures on Hatfield St. between North King St. and Cook Ave. On Fair St. between Cross Path and Bridge St. and over on Woodlawn Ave.

In Longmeadow, Merriweather Drive is closed between Caravelle Drive and Captain Road.

Palmer Fire crews cleared the scene after extinguishing a fire caused by downed power lines on Mason St. to Thompson St.

In Enfield, South Road is closed between Route 5 and Phoenix Ave, and Middle Road is closed between Southwood Road and Ellis Road.

