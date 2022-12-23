Town by Town: December 22

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Holyoke, The Wistariahurst Museum’s winter survival kits in the pop-up shop are on sale for $20. The shop also has men’s crew neck Irish sweaters in green and navy. The shop is open Monday-Friday 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

In Springfield, the police cadets donated more than 300 toys to the center for human development on Bernie Avenue. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Claprood, Mayor Domenic Sarno and other law enforcement officials joined together to distribute turkeys, canned goods and some special surprises st the Springfield training facility on Page Boulevard.

In West Springfield, Trad Seisiun was celebrated at the Irish Cultural Center. This traditional Irish session featured talented musicians led by John Tabb and Ellen Redman. It is an authentic Irish pub experience for all ages. Anyone that would like a dinner reservation is asked to call the pub directly.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.