Travelers brace the storm and hit the road for the holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The weather impacted people hitting the roads and the skies ahead of the holiday weekend.

While some travelers at the airport braced for potential delays and cancellations, others got a head start on their road trips to beat Friday’s weather.

“We wanted to get a head start we got some crazy kids here ready for the holidays so we figured we just get it over with get to the in-laws in my case and start the holiday season here,” said Adam Grandmont of Rochester, New York.

Western Mass News spoke with travelers hitting the road, trying to beat inclement weather, and expected traffic on Friday.

“More traffic than weather. whether we can take it slow but the traffic we know would probably be a lot worse tomorrow and we were able to make it happen, so we just left today,” Grandmont said.

Others, catching a lucky break at work, afforded an extra day of vacation and taking advantage, by heading home to fall river.

“I work infrastructure so we’re doing a little bridge right now, we can’t work in the weather,” said Jennifer O’Loughlin of Fall River, Mass.

Travelers that we spoke to who didn’t want to be featured on camera, hit the road from Michigan and Kansas City in route to Boston. They said they’re excited to beat the bad weather, coming down the home stretch of their road trip.

Meanwhile at Bradley International Airport, air travelers hoping mother nature won’t impact holiday plans.

“We’re all worried about having delays but we are hoping it’ll be okay,” said Eliza King of New Haven, Conn.

According to Flight Aware, as of 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, there were over 9-thousand delayed flights in the U.S. and over 2,300 cancellations.

Others took matters into their own hands, trying to avoid additional troubles on Friday.

“With this time of year and with the weather forecast, it could be expected. we changed our flight from tomorrow to today to try to get ahead of it,” John Guy of Hartford, Conn. said.

