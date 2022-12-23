West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries.

West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.

Morales was fleeing the scene on foot when officers arrived and ordered her to stop. A foot chase then ensued and she reportedly ran through the parking lot to an awaiting vehicle, allegedly driven by 36-year-old Carmelo Vega of Hartford, CT.

As Morales was getting into the car, police tried to detain her, but the vehicle then accelerated and the door closed on the police officer, which caused him to become stuck and he was unable to break free.

“The officer was dragged by the fleeing vehicle and eventually broke free, as his leg and foot were run over by the rear tire,” police explained.

The vehicle then turned onto the shopping plaza’s middle access road, between Kohl’s and Stop and Shop, and another officer, who had arrived and saw the first officer being dragged, positioned his cruiser in manner to try and stop the vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle accelerated towards the stopped cruiser, ramming the officer’s cruiser on the driver’s side, injuring and entrapping him,” police added.

The vehicle then continued and hit someone else’s vehicle on the access road, then onto a traffic island, which caused the vehicle to get stuck.

Vega and Morales allegedly got of the vehicle and fled on foot as people nearby came to help the police officers and help with finding the suspects.

Morales was caught a short time later. Vega was reportedly seen crossing Riverdale Stret and running through nearby businesses. He was eventually found in front of the Cinemark movie theater and taken into custody.

Investigators conducted an inventory of the vehicle and reportedly found several ‘rocks’ of crack cocaine and two small bags of powder cocaine in the center console.

Morales and Vega are facing several charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, two counts of possession of a Class B drug, resisting arrest, two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and shoplifting by absorption of over $250.

Vega is facing additional charges including reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and fugitive from justice warrant.

The injured officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening, minor injuries and were treated and released.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.