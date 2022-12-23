Late-week storm leaves thousands without power

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Friday’s storm rolling in, over 10,000 residents across western Mass are without power.

In Northampton, over 700 people are without power, and in Sandisfield, there are 550.

Around 500 residents are without power in Granby as of 7 A.M.

Granby Police confirm the first power outages came overnight after a car crashed into a pole on Chicopee St. There are no reported injuries from that crash.

The second round of power outages came this morning as the strong winds damaged a transformer on East Street.

Crews from National Grid are working to fix the downed wires.

In Westfield, the storm took out a tree causing wires to fall on Squawfield Road.

Westfield Gas and Electric posted they are working to restore power in that area as well as in the Day Ave area.

