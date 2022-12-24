Bright Nights at Forest Park closed due to power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bright Nights at Forest Park, a holiday light display in Springfield, closed Friday night due to a power outage outside of the park.

Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield told Western Mass News the park closed around 7:00 p.m. The outage impacts about half of the holiday light display.

Matt said they are working with Eversource, so the park can be reopened tomorrow night at 5:00 p.m.

People that were inside the park during the outage were refunded.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.