Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire.

According to Chicopee Police, Chicopee Street is closed from Yvonne Street to the Y while crews work to put out the blaze.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve
Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield 122422
Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield to remain closed due to icy conditions
Notre Dame Street fire 122422
Crews respond to fire on Notre Dame Street in Springfield
Coldest Christmas Day/Eve In About 20 Years! At Least It Will Be Sunny…
Coldest Christmas Day/Eve In About 20 Years! At Least It Will Be Sunny…