Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire.

According to Chicopee Police, Chicopee Street is closed from Yvonne Street to the Y while crews work to put out the blaze.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.