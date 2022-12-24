Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire.
According to Chicopee Police, Chicopee Street is closed from Yvonne Street to the Y while crews work to put out the blaze.
Police ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
