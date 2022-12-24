Coldest Christmas Day/Eve In About 20 Years! At Least It Will Be Sunny…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Merry Christmas-Eve to Everyone that celebrates!

Yesterday’s Storm is long gone but the cold is here to stay. A incredible change in temps occurred. We are sitting at about 50 degrees COLDER this morning compared to yesterday. Chill Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County until 12noon Saturday with wind chills as low as -25!

It will remain bitter cold and windy for Christmas weekend with sunshine. Highs will only be near 20 today with winds still gusting to 30 mph. This will keep wind chills in the single digits and below zero in the hills. There will be ocean effect snow showers across the Cape where some minor accumulations are possible.

Christmas Day will be sunny, but still brisk and cold with highs in the upper 20′s, but wind chills stay in the teens. Temps will moderate next week back to seasonable levels and even above normal for the last couple of day of 2022! We may see a touch of light snow, but the bulk of the week looks dry. Temperatures may reach above 50 for a few days, as we ring in 2023!

