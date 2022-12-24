Crews respond to fire on Notre Dame Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Notre Dame Street Saturday morning for reports of a structure fire.

According to Springfield Fire officials, one person was sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the fire was the careless disposal of smoking materials.

