Crews respond to fire on Notre Dame Street in Springfield

Notre Dame Street fire 122422
Notre Dame Street fire 122422(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Dec. 24, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Notre Dame Street Saturday morning for reports of a structure fire.

According to Springfield Fire officials, one person was sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the fire was the careless disposal of smoking materials.

