Holyoke crews respond to crash at intersection of Southampton and Easthampton Roads

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road early Saturday morning.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.