Holyoke crews respond to crash at intersection of Southampton and Easthampton Roads

Holyoke Police patch(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road early Saturday morning.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this time.

