Holyoke girl helps spreads kindness, combat bullying with shoe drive

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A little girl in Holyoke is working to make a difference after a classmate was getting bullied for her shoes.

Days before Christmas, Autumn Starks, age 9, is putting her best foot forward.

“One of my classmates was getting bullied about her shoes and I felt like it wasn’t right,” Starks said.

She started a shoe drive to collect shoes for people in need. Her living room is overflowing with shoes in different colors and sizes

“Jordans and Converse and Timbs,” Starks noted.

The collection is a proud mom moment for Raven Torres, who recruited family members to keep up with the community’s generosity.

“Pretty cool. She’s a good kid. She has a good heart. Sometimes, a lot of the time, I tell her to mind her business when it comes to certain things because not everybody has the same intentions as her, but she was really hurt by that and she really she wanted to make a difference…The first three days we got like three full bags, and we still have a whole bunch some of them some are even at my mom’s house,” Torres said.

She said the drive is a reminder of the true meaning of the holiday season

“Christmas is way more than buying gifts. It’s also giving back, so there’s no better gift than giving back…Encourage your kids to be better people. It’s not always about material things,” Torres explained.

Starks hopes to promote kindness.

“Stop the bullying because you don’t know what people could do to themselves,” Starks added.

Starks said a few pairs in her classmate’s size have been donated. She plans to give her a pair in the new year. The shoe drive wraps up December 30, but if you are interested in helping, another shoe drive will be held on January 14 at 193 High Street in Holyoke at the E-for-All space from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

