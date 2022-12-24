Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke will be opening a pop-up warming shelter Saturday night as a result of the predicted freezing temperatures.

According to Holyoke Fire officials, the shelter will be held at Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street and offer warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other assistance.

The shelter will open at 5 p.m. Saturday evening and will admit people until 9 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the pop-up shelter, you may contact Providence Ministries at 413-536-9109.

