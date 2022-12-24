Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield to remain closed due to icy conditions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nashes Mill Road in Greenfield will remain closed until next week after flooding from this week’s storm conditions caused the road to ice over.

According to Greenfield Police, the road will be closed until the DPW is able to remove several inches of ice, frozen silt, and sand.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.