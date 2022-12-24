Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield to remain closed due to icy conditions

Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield 122422
Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield 122422(Greenfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nashes Mill Road in Greenfield will remain closed until next week after flooding from this week’s storm conditions caused the road to ice over.

According to Greenfield Police, the road will be closed until the DPW is able to remove several inches of ice, frozen silt, and sand.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve
Notre Dame Street fire 122422
Crews respond to fire on Notre Dame Street in Springfield
Coldest Christmas Day/Eve In About 20 Years! At Least It Will Be Sunny…
Coldest Christmas Day/Eve In About 20 Years! At Least It Will Be Sunny…
Holyoke Police patch
Holyoke crews respond to crash at intersection of Southampton and Easthampton Roads