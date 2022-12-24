Power outages and damage from winter storm seen across western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News check out several towns and cities across western mass today where you could see storm damage throughout their communities. this weather impacting holiday travel plans for some people just two days before Christmas.

“A lot of tree branches, fences, lights out, power lost,” one person said.

A storm dubbed ‘the Grinch’ left quite a mess across the bay state on Friday, ahead of Christmas weekend. For some people in western Mass., they did not mind the unusual December weather.

“I like the rain; I like the snow it’s nice out it’s like 60 degrees so you can’t complain,” one person said.

One woman from Ohio, who was driving home for the holidays told Western Mass News how she was impacted by the storm during her travels.

“When I was in Pennsylvania yesterday it was snowing a lot, so it took me like an extra hour,” said Molly of West Hartford.

Communities across western Mass. saw heavy winds and rain causing widespread power outages and several downed trees and wires on Friday. Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress said crews will work through the night to make sure nobody stays in the dark.

“Come this morning when those high winds kicked in, we did see we were taking on a lot of damage and again widespread, so we saw it in the hill towns we saw it Springfield we saw it in Longmeadow. We are bringing in all available resources, that means the troubleshooters, that means that we are working closely our tree crews,” she said.

Western Mass News crews captured damage in Longmeadow and Springfield. With severe weather expected to continue into Christmas eve morning, some people are looking forward to spending more time at home.

“They’re saying the ice is supposed to come out, but everyone can stay home and hang out with their family there’s no reason to go out,” one person said.

Eversource reminds people to steer clear of downed power lines and to report any outages to them.

