Shoppers rush to stores for last-minute gifts, visits to Santa

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Christmas Eve, shoppers were out and about looking for some last minute gifts to stuff under the tree.

Western Mass News stopped by the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to see how holiday shoppers were dealing with the Christmas rush.

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the mall, shoppers were searching for items and prices to fall.

“EbLens; I just got two pairs of Vans for $50, and Old Navy, we just got some stocking stuffers,” Meagan Gatto of Palmer told us.

“Yeah, we got some bacon and eggs underwear for the kids,” Meghan Gokey of Springfield added. “You got to laugh! Come on.”

The National Retail Federation reported that over 150 million Americans went holiday shopping last weekend. They expect millions more to wrap up their holiday wish lists before Christmas Day.

We asked shoppers at the Eastfield Mall why they put off holiday shopping until the last minute.

“Work schedules, kids…. We have 6 kids at home, so they keep us busy,” Ellie Ortiz of Springfield told us. “It kind of just happens. It works out this way every year.”

“It actually hasn’t been that packed in here,” Josh Rosado of Chicopee said. “It’s been, actually, been very low, like she said.”

As for the kids, what a better way to celebrate Christmas than with a picture with the big man himself, Santa Claus. He told Western Mass News that while parents get their shopping done, he is excited to see the holiday cheer in the air.

“It’s been great. There have been a lot of good kids this season, and I’m very happy to visit with all of them,” Santa Claus told us. “Most people are really happy and kind of joyful like today, of course. We do have the last-minute shoppers, but there seems to be a good atmosphere in the mall today.”

