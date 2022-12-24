Thunderbirds hit the ice before the holiday weekend
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -the Springfield Thunderbirds were in action Friday night at the MassMutual Center before the holiday weekend kicked off The Springfield Thunderbirds came into Friday night’s match up with a record of 10-12-and one. They squared off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The T-birds didn’t come away with the victory. The final score was 2-1.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.