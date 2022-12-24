Town by Town: December 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, a toy and coat drive took place on Worthington Street at the 11636 North Restaurant. Owner Jaiceon Desir said the restaurant is lending a helping hand to families that need a little extra assistance for Christmas.

In Holyoke, Mayor Joshua Garcia announced his commitment of two million dollars in an effort to reopen the historic MIFA Theatre in Downtown Holyoke. The funds came from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Funding Process.

The theatre is an iconic 1,600 seat broadway style theater

