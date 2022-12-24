Winter weather that brought power outages, damage, sweeps the area into the holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -From Franklin to Hampden County Friday’s severe winter weather left quite a mess across the area ahead of the holiday weekend.

From messy holiday travel to scattered power outages. Friday’s storm which had been dubbed “the Grinch” caused quite a bit of damage throughout western Mass.

“A lot of tree branches, fences, lights out well power loss,” one person said.

“A power outage at work so I got to stay home today!”

Severe winter weather causing disruptions for many folks throughout western Mass. on Friday. With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in many areas throughout the rest of the night, the city of Holyoke opened a warming center for those in need. Over in Franklin County, one community there dealing with flooding concerns amid the storm. Several roads in Greenfield were closed Friday due to concerns over the Green River flooding. Greenfield Police told Western Mass News that while the river was expected to recede, crews are keeping a close eye on effected areas.

Roads throughout the Baystate feeling the impact from Friday’s storm, The Massachusetts Department of Transportation deployed more than 900 pieces of equipment throughout the Baystate treating the roadways. With heavy rain and wind gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour, tens of thousands of folks throughout the Baystate are still without power.

Western Mass News spoke with Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress who told Westen Mass News the power company is working hard to make sure nobody is left in the dark.

“Come this morning when those high winds kicked in, we did see we were taking on a lot of damage and again widespread, so we saw it in the hill towns we saw it Springfield, we saw it in Longmeadow…We are bringing in all available resources, that means the troubleshooters, that means that we are working closely our tree crews,” she said.

With temperatures expected to drop throughout the rest of the evening, police departments in the area are warning it could create some icy conditions on the roadways.

