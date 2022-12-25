Pop-up warming shelter on Hamilton St. in Holyoke

By Maria Wilson and Libby James
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One local organization is opening their doors this Christmas Eve to help out those in need by offering them a warm bed and a hot meal.

“We open up our doors to bring our homeless community, friends, and neighbors in for a restful and safe night sleep,” said executive director Jennie Adamczyk.

The Providence Ministries Center is teaming up with the City of Holyoke and opening its doors for the second night in a row on Saturday amid frigid temperatures

The organization opens its doors like this every time the city deems the cold as too dangerous for folks to be outside.

Providence Ministries Executive Director Jennie Adamczyk tells Western Mass News the organization filled 14 of the 20 available beds last night at Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke.

In addition to a warm bed for the night, they also offer folks a hot meal, snacks and fellowship

“Last year we had a lot of feedback that it felt like they were on vacation when they could come in because we would play Christmas music, we watch movies, have popcorn and so it was almost like they could have a little vacation from their problems,” said Jennie Adamczyk.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews respond to 2 alarm fire
Two-alarm fire on Bay Street in Springfield
Structure fire on Chicopee St.
Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street
Eastfield Mall
Shoppers rush to stores for last-minute gifts, visits to Santa
Pope Francis urges people this Christmas to "do something good."
Pope Francis urges people to not let Christmas pass without doing something good