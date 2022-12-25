Pop-up warming shelter on Hamilton St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One local organization is opening their doors this Christmas Eve to help out those in need by offering them a warm bed and a hot meal.

“We open up our doors to bring our homeless community, friends, and neighbors in for a restful and safe night sleep,” said executive director Jennie Adamczyk.

The Providence Ministries Center is teaming up with the City of Holyoke and opening its doors for the second night in a row on Saturday amid frigid temperatures

The organization opens its doors like this every time the city deems the cold as too dangerous for folks to be outside.

Providence Ministries Executive Director Jennie Adamczyk tells Western Mass News the organization filled 14 of the 20 available beds last night at Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke.

In addition to a warm bed for the night, they also offer folks a hot meal, snacks and fellowship

“Last year we had a lot of feedback that it felt like they were on vacation when they could come in because we would play Christmas music, we watch movies, have popcorn and so it was almost like they could have a little vacation from their problems,” said Jennie Adamczyk.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.