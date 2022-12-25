Southampton Fire responds to call for smoke, finds faulty panel in breaker

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Southampton Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation for smoke in a basement after 8:00 Saturday night.

According to officials, when crews arrived, smoke was found in the basement along with the smell of electric burning. No fire was found, however, a breaker in the panel was found faulty and was disconnected.

The home was vented to remove the remaining smoke smell. The scene was cleared just after 9:30 p.m.

