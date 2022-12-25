West Springfield Fire rescues person from Connecticut River area

West Springfield Fire rescues person from Connecticut River area
West Springfield Fire rescues person from Connecticut River area(West Springfield Fire Department)
By Olivia Hickey
Dec. 25, 2022
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department rescued a person from an area near the Connecticut River Saturday night.

According to fire officials, the person was in the area of the river where the water was rising and wasn’t able to exit the area without assistance.

The person was brought safe to shore by crews.

