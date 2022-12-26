Community gathers for glow in the dark menorah lighting in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hanukkah ends Monday and community members in Longmeadow gathered for a glow-in-the-dark menorah lighting.

The event took place at the Longmeadow Shops on Bliss Road at 5:00 Sunday night. The lighting featured music, dreidels, hot cocoa, latkes, donuts and more.

“It’s a cold night, it’s very cold, and people came out to help celebrate and bring light to Longmeadow and ultimately bring light to the world...The message of Hanukkah is universal to bring light with goodness and kindness and that’s what it’s all about,” said Rabbi Yakov Wolff.

Sunday was the eighth day of Hanukkah. The event was free and open to all community members.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.