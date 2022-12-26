COVID cases on the rise, trend seen in western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Across the nation, positive COVID cases are once again back on the rise and that trend is being seen locally in the Bay State.

Over the past month, new positive COVID cases have doubled in the Bay State. Healthcare officials are now urging the public to get tested in an attempt to stop the spread.

COVID cases have been making a comeback over the past month. The latest data from the CDC shows since Thanksgiving, the Bay State has gone from just over 700 new cases to over 15 hundred as of Dec. 22.

Regional director for AMR, Patrick Leonardo, told Western Mass News, that the spike is due to more people gathering in confined spaces during the holiday season.

“That’s due to a lot of the restrictions that have been lifted up and folks gathering in their homes and having much larger family events happening within the community,” he said.

One of the most congested places around the holiday season this year was the airport.

One person coming back from their holiday travel told Western Mass News that he’s seeing increased caution from passengers when it comes protecting themselves from COVID-19.

“I’ve seen a lot more people wearing masks then what I would see normally out in the public but in the airport, there is a lot of people wearing masks and more concern with possibly catching something. With the concern of the flu going around too,” Stevens said.

Leonardo added the rise in flu and RSV cases this year is heightening the urgency to get tested. He urged people to get tested so they can deal with whatever virus they’ve caught accordingly.

He told Western Mass News there are ways for people to differentiate their symptoms if they’re unable to get a test.

“Usually, COVID will definitely take several days, up to 14 days for the host to experience symptoms. Whereas the flu will be something that will happen pretty much instantaneously. You’ll go from being okay from immediately not feeling well,” he said. “RSV it’s much more seen in the younger population or the elderly. Again, we’re all in this to make sure that not only we as our own individuals keep ourselves safe but there’s others that even if they do get the vaccine cannot fight the illnesses off.”

The AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall is set to wrap up here in March 2023. However, it could remain open longer if the state finds the need for COVID testing to continue.

