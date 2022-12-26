Crews respond to car crash in the area of Dwight and Northampton streets in Holyoke

By Olivia Hickey
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Dwight and Northampton streets Monday afternoon.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, one person was extricated on-scene and then transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Holyoke Police Department is investigating the crash.

