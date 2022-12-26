Fire officials share safety tips after influx of house fires in recent days

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This past week, western Massachusetts witnessed fires in multiple towns, including at least three over the Christmas weekend. Now, one fire department is giving some tips on how to stay safe for the rest of the winter.

The Chicopee Fire Department responded to two fires on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It was not the only city that dealt with this situation.

Last week, there were multiple fires across the region, from Pittsfield to Feeding Hills to Springfield. With winter officially under way and New Year’s Eve on the horizon, Chicopee Lieutenant Katie Collins-Kalbaugh said everyone should be careful when it comes to staying warm.

“Prior to the start of heating season, we’ve been trying to get the messaging out that the guidelines for fuel assistance has increased dramatically,” she said. “Please have your flues, your chimneys, and your heating equipment inspected by a licensed professional. If you haven’t done that yet, it’s not too late.”

The main reason for inspecting your heating equipment is to limit relying on secondary heating sources.

If you are planning on getting together with friends and family for New Years, anyone who is cooking is advised to be careful.

“Stand by your pan. Never leave your cooking unattended. The key is to prevent these fires to keep people safe in their home,” said Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh.

Should any fires occur, Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh said people should have working smoke alarms or detectors to make sure everyone knows what’s going on so they can get out of the building safely.

“Some data shows that when the smoke alarm sounds, you have approximately two to three minutes to exit the home. So, people need every second of those two to three minutes to escape safely,” she said.

There is also the reminder of having a detector for carbon monoxide, which is poisonous and contains no taste or smell. In case the unthinkable happens, Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh advised to have an escape plan.

“Know who’s in charge of getting anyone out or having your glasses or your hearing aids next to the nightstand so you can take them with you on your way out. Having a plan about where you’re going to meet so that everyone in the house meets at the same place and knows that everyone’s out,” she explained.

Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh added that everyone should remain diligent now and heading into 2023, and to only use space heaters while awake and in the room.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.