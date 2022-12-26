Five people displaced in fire on East Mill Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to East Mill Street for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrivals, crews found fire venting from windows on the first floor of the building.

The structure was a 2.5 story wood frame apartment building with three living units. The fire was knocked down and under control in 20 minutes. The building sustained fire damage in the kitchen with moderate smoke damage throughout the first floor. Officials said there was an estimated $2,000 in damages.

Five people were displaced. No injuries were reported

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.