A Frigid Holiday Weekend leads to a Warming Trend Towards New Year’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another frigid night on tap as we close out the holiday weekend. We will be dealing with a bit of a breeze, and cold temperatures. Lows around 10-12. Wind chills between zero and 10 in the valley, and below zero in the hill towns. Tomorrow will have a cold start with temps in the lower teens. Mainly sunny heading out the door in the morning. Highs will reach near 30. The beginning half of the day will be mainly sunny, but clouds look to move in and win out in the afternoon, leaving a mainly cloudy afternoon. Monday night into Tuesday, there is a slight chance for a passing flurry with lows getting down to the 20′s.

Tuesday, mainly sunny temps near freezing, and once again a chance for a passing flurry in the overnight. Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy, but theat begins a warning trend. Weather wise, we will be quiet this week, but as we head towards new years, we will start to trend warmer, as highs near and even surpass 50 during the day. The next chance for showers comes new years eve in the overnight, with mild lows in the 30′s and 40′s, highs in the 50′s. Warm weather looks to stick around heading into the first few days of 2023 as well with highs remaining in the 50′s.

