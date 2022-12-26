Getting Answers: New Year’s resolutions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It’s almost time to ring in the new year. 2023 is just days away which means it’s time to start brainstorming your list of new years’ resolutions.

But how many of those changes do you check off at the end of the year?

Western Mass News is getting answers from Be Vital Wellness, a small business in South Hadley focused on healthy living.

“What does that mean for me as I start new habits? How can I carry those throughout the year and not just the first three weeks of January,” said Jeanette Wilburn, Doctor of Chiropractic, and co-owner of Be Vital Wellness.

Wilburn shared some key tips when it comes to making sure your resolutions actually last into the new year.

“I say to people make small goals. Don’t make huge goals. I’m going to start working out five days a week or not eat sugar this year. Maybe make the goal small and say if I haven’t been working out, I’m going to walk one day a week, or I haven’t been eating well I’m going to cut out alcohol or not eat any sweets. That way you can stick to something without making these sweeping changes that you go after for three weeks then give up,” she said.

Western Mass News checked in to see how many of you actually kept up with your new year’s resolutions this year.

“I’ve done it and I haven’t gone through. But do it and stick with it…Many, many years ago I quit drinking over 10 years ago and it’s been a long time,” said Jim, a Springfield resident.

Others are ready for the start of a new year to try again.

“One thing I want to do is lose weight and slow down with everything and try to catch up on my bills,” said Karen of Springfield.

While starting small is important when setting your goals so is accountability.

One of the biggest things I think that people can do is really link arms with someone. Have an accountability partner in your family or friend group. Hire a coach to help you along the way,” said Stephanie Nascimento, Registered Nurse and co-owner of Be Vital Wellness.

Nascimento told Western Mass News this is the time of year many of their patients are so focused on the chaos of the holidays they forget to take care of themselves, leaving them to feel some negative effects.

“It’s not individual; they all impact each other. So our knee program we focus on nutrition because nutrition is going to impact your pain level. Mindset is going to impact your pain level. It’s not something that’s just physical. It’s a whole body approach that we take here. They are all kind of overlapping in a way,” she said.

Be vital is open to accepting new patients this upcoming year, focusing not just on chronic pain, weight loss, or nutrition, but on wellness as a whole.

“A lot of people come in to see us when they’ve lost hope. They don’t want to do the only option available to them. They think there are no other options available to them…Don’t be afraid to make those goals. Don’t be afraid to fail you learn a lot from failing and just pick yourself back up and make additional goals that might be more fitting to your lifestyle,” Nascimento said.

