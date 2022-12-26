Holiday shopping season continues as shoppers return, exchange gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The holiday shopping rush isn’t quite over just yet. Now that Christmas is behind us, many folks are headed back to stores once again. This time to return some of those unwanted gift items.

We spoke with business owners throughout the area today who said they are expecting to see a lot of folks coming in and making returns.

“Every holiday season everybody is buying gifts and they are supposed to come back within a week or two so I am expecting the people coming into exchange or get some other stuff,” said Gin Choi, owner of Urban Gear.

Choi said he expects to be busy with holiday returns throughout most of the coming week. If you aren’t sure about some of your holiday gifts this season you are not alone. According to one survey by Oracle, 77% of consumers plan on returning at least one gift this season. Western Mass News spoke with the owner of Gadget Depot in Holyoke, Diego Mounoz. He said he’s expecting the busy holiday shopping season to continue throughout the rest of this week.

“I already have someone here who has $70 and they’re trying to spend it because grandma and relatives gave them some gifts cards and they want to spend it here,” he said.

If you are planning on returning any of those unwanted gift items, make sure to read the fine print. 6 out of 10 retailers change their return policies around the holidays, according to Go TRG’s 2022 holiday report. But Mounoz said is not expecting to see many returns this holiday season.

“I might have one or two, but you know most people like what they buy,” he said.

And Choi’s message to shoppers this season:

“I am asking all the people in the city not to forget about small stores like me and I hope they keep supporting us so they can survive here,” he said.

If you are looking to continue your holiday shopping: the savings continue with many after-christmas sales at some big retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.

