Illegal dumping issue continues in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News continues to cover illegal dumping in some of the alleys of downtown Holyoke.

The most recent incident: caught on camera. It is an ongoing problem in Holyoke: dumpsters like this one overflooded with trash illegally dropped off. The video Western Mass News received captured three people dumping trash in the alley between High and Maple streets Thursday evening. The incident caught on a security camera installed as part of mayor Garcia’s campaign against illegal dumping. Now, one local business store owner’s reaction to the trash filled alley ways.

“I mean, it’s just not pretty,” said Munoz. “It’s not a good look for the city of Holyoke.”

Illegal dumping has been an ongoing issue in the city of Holyoke. A similar incident took place at the Holyoke Department of Public Works building on North East Street back in September. Pictures sent to western mass news from the city of Holyoke show a man unloading a black couch from a white pick-up truck.

Munoz offered this possible solution:

“The owners of those properties behind those alleys should have a key or some sort of system so that no one other than the owners of the properties can use them,” he said.

This is an issue Mayor Garcia has been vocal about in the past. He is continuing to ask anyone with information related to illegal dumping to contact the mayor’s office.

