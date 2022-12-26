A Quiet Weather Week Ahead, Tracking Showers and a Warmup to close out 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We have a quiet weather week ahead following a round of breezy and frigid days over the holiday weekend. Monday night, as the sun goes down, temperatures will fall into the 20′s. Throughout the evening, cloud cover will build in, preventing the temperatures from falling as quickly. As we push further into the overnight, clouds will give way to clear skies, and temperatures will fall quicker into the teens as we are waking up Tuesday morning. Luckily, breezes will be light, so there won’t be much of a wind chill.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures topping out in the lower 30′s. Winds will be calm on Tuesday. Heading into Wednesday, breezes pick up a bit, gusting to about 20-25mph out of the southwest. Beyond that, temperatures begin a slow warming trend as we head towards New Year’s.

A strong ridge builds in, lifting the Jetstream to our north, bringing highs on Thursday into the middle 40′s, rising to the 50′s for daytime highs by Saturday. Our Next Weather maker looks to come in the form of a low-pressure system New Year’s Eve night, through the overnight into the day on Sunday. Bringing steady to potentially heavy periods of rain at times.

Daytime highs will be in the 50′s and even nearing 60 by the middle of next week. Another round of showers possible Wednesday night into Thursday of next week... but it’s a long way out so we will continue to watch as we draw closer.

