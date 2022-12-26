Town by Town: December 26

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, the Spirit of Springfield is bringing back one more $10 Tuesday at Bright Nights at Forest Park. The tickets will be limited to the first 1,500 purchases. Bright Nights is open for its 28th season through January 1. The gates open at 5:00 nightly and close at 9:00 Sunday-Thursday and 10:00 on Friday and Saturday.

In Holyoke, Curative is set to end its COVID-19 testing program at Holyoke Community College on Dec. HCC has been a host site for COVID-19 testing since summer 2020 initially through the state’s “Stop the Spread” testing program. The healthcare company Curative has been offering free COVID-19 tests at HCC since April of 2022 in partnership with the college and the Holyoke Board of Health. HCC was informed about the program’s closure in an email last month from Marlon Marte, Curative’s New England manager.

On New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, all post offices will be closed. On Monday, Jan. 2, they will also be closed in observance of the federal holiday. There will be no residential or business deliveries on Jan. 2, except for federal mail express. All post office locations will be open for business and regular mail delivery will resume after the holidays Tuesday, Jan. 3.

