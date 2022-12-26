Winter storm continues to impact holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Millions of travelers during the holiday season opted for the plane ticket instead of hitting the road. However, a winter storm that wreaked havoc across the United States caused thousands of flights to be cancelled including some at Bradley International Airport.

With thousands of cancellations happening throughout the nation many people saw their holiday travel plans turn into holiday travel nightmares.

AAA reports millions of Americans traveled home for the holidays. However, a winter storm that affected most of the country had effects locally at Bradley International Airport.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, they said in part-quote:

“Holiday travel is still in full swing and will continue through the New Year, but so far seems reflective of anticipated numbers that are nearing pre-pandemic levels. At this time, we are seeing 10 flight cancellations for today primarily due to system-wide flight disruptions.”

We spoke with some of those travelers whose flights were cancelled. They told Western Mass News about their airport struggles.

“We sat in the plane for three hours; they told us to get off and it was cancelled, so we waited three hours for our luggage after that then we were re-scheduled for this morning at 8,” said holiday traveler Amy Lako.” We flew into New York, LaGuardia Friday night. Our flight was cancelled we went to a hotel for five hours, called a cab at 5 a.m. And took a train to Springfield at 7 a.m.”

Inside Bradley, you could see lines at the southwest counter stretching around corners.

People Western Mass News spoke with said the airline had no availability until December 30.

People flying expressed their discomfort with what they thought was going to be smooth holiday travel.

“So we were in line, this horrendous line, and this lady was standing in front of us and got spicy with us and said that my mom was all up on her which i did not think was very nice,” Lako said.

“it’s been insane. Friday, people were told there were no flights until Monday,” revealed traveler Kyla Krumpholz.

Bradley International Airport is urging passengers to take precautions before heading to the airport.

They said:

“we encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest flight information before heading to the airport,” said

In Bradley International Airport’s Holiday Travel Tips, they said some airliners will give a 24-hour notice of a flight cancellation. However, it’s always best for travelers to keep track of their flights via the airport’s website.

