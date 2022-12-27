Airlines break down what to do if your flight was canceled

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - Widespread flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines have left holiday travelers struggling to make it home from the holidays.

Bradley International Airport in Connecticut is asking flyers to keep track of their flight status before coming into the airport. However, the majority of Southwest flights arriving and taking off from Bradley have been canceled.

Holiday travel has turned into a holiday nightmare for Southwest Airlines customers who found their flights canceled after a winter storm swept the nation.

Those customers told Western Mass News how those cancellations have affected vacation plans.

“Yes, we missed Christmas,” Craig and Karie Frost told us. “They missed Christmas.”

“I was supposed to go to Orlando today. but the flight got canceled.” Tim Blevins added. “It was easy enough to cancel online. I just came to get the refund.”

We reached out to Bradley International Airport to see if they had any advice for Southwest customers. In a statement, they said in part:

“Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport and contact Southwest Airlines directly if itinerary changes are necessary.”

Meanwhile, in the midst of what social media is calling one of the biggest flight meltdowns of all-time, Southwest Airlines assured customers that they will be working to correct the widespread travel issues, saying in part, quote:

“We have made the decision to continue operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. And we’re working to reach customers whose travel plans will change to offer specific information and available options...”

Travelers told us that when visiting the Southwest kiosk, they were offered flight vouchers. However, they were told that Southwest may not have another flight available until next week.

“They just told us that they don’t recommend that we fly back with them,” Ales Pacifico said. “Now, we’re going to go spend another thousand dollars on another airline to get back home.”

Passengers also complained about Southwest losing their luggage. Customers were told by Southwest that their luggage will be shipped back to their home address, but it may take a couple of weeks.

“We probably won’t get it until after the new year, and they’re going to ship it to our house, supposedly,” Craig Frost told us.

Southwest Airlines is asking their customers to visit southwest.com/traveldisruptions. On that website, people can track flights, request a refund, or attempt to re-book their flight entirely.

