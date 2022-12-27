Broken utility pole closes portion of Northampton St. in Easthampton

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton is closed as a result of a downed utility pole and wires in the road.

According to Easthampton Police, the road is closed from O’Neill Street and Florence Road until further notice while crews clear the scene.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

