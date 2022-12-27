Crews respond to structure fire on Stafford Road in Holland

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Stafford Road in Holland Tuesday evening for reports of a structure fire.

The Palmer Fire Department reported that they are assisting Holland crews at the scene.

We have reached out to the Holland Fire Department for more information and are waiting to hear back at this time.

