Fun persists at Children’s Museum at Holyoke in spite of triple-demic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has almost been one year since a new rise in COVID-19 cases forced the Children’s Museum at Holyoke to suspend operations for a short period of time.

Western Mass News wanted to know how things have been this year, and find out where things stand heading into 2023.

There is nothing better than seeing kids having a great time at a fun place like the Children’s Museum at Holyoke.

Executive Director Abigail Scanlon told Western Mass News that it has been this way for almost all of 2022 – good news as we enter our third winter of the pandemic.

“It’s been really successful, and I’m glad that we can be here and be a place that families can come and feel safe,” Scanlon said.

However, the year did not start off on the right foot. Thursday will mark one year since the museum announced it was closing due to COVID-19 in the area. It did not reopen until mid-January.

Scanlon told us that the museum has since been operating with the same protocols as those of the Holyoke Public Schools system.

“We don’t require masks, but lots of kids and parents choose to wear them. We have kids’ masks here for anyone that wants them,” she said. “If you’re feeling sick, just stay at home or keep a mask on, and the more vulnerable populations keep masks on.”

We saw a mix of mask-wearing among kids and parents, but in the end, everyone was enjoying all of the activities the museum had to offer.

There was a bit of a setback regarding visitors between late November and early December because of the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

“We definitely had a little bit of a dip in attendance,” Scanlon said. “I think it was because of that triple-demic. But, hopefully, I think people still feel safe coming here, which is fantastic, and we appreciate that.”

Scanlon, however, told us that the option of closing the museum again is on the table, should things turn for the worse again.

In the meantime, the museum is bringing back its New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night Junior, for the first time since 2019. This week, the museum is letting kids create their own countdown clocks and party hats before the party this coming weekend. Scanlon said it will be nothing but fun, fun, and oh yeah… more fun.

“Unlimited rides on the merry-go-round when you get into the museum,” she said. “We’ve got entertainment going on. We’ve got a reptile show. We’ve got Ariel, Rapunzel, Captain America.”

First Night Junior will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as Scanlon and the museum wish nothing but good health for the kids and their families, and for starting 2023 on a high note.

