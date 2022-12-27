Health Tips Tuesday: snow shoveling safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow is here, and that means you need to remember shoveling safety.

Dr. Julio Martinez-Silvestrini from Baystate Rehabilitation Care spoke with Western Mass News to discuss shoveling safety.

What are some injuries you see from shoveling snow?

Dr. Martinez-Silvestrini: “We can start with more concerning injuries, such as heart attack, dehydration. This is due to the extreme cold. Now, one of the one most common injuries we see is back and knee injuries related to shoveling snow.”

Are there steps people can take before going outside to shovel?

Dr. Martinez-Silvestrini: “So, one thing to remember is to drink water, hydrate before going outside. Bring some gloves and boots, as well. It’s important to remember to dress properly, and that includes a ton of layers. Also, don’t forget to take breaks and drink a ton of fluids, mostly water.”

And sometimes, we don’t think of that. Are there any tips to make shoveling safe?

Dr. Martinez-Silvestrini: “Most injuries are due to improper mechanics, so don’t overfill the shovel, because it can get very heavy, and don’t forget to bend your knees and toss the snow in front of you.”

So, if you do injure your back, what steps should you take?

Dr. Martinez-Silvestrini: “First, make sure it’s not too slippery, and then, sit down. Don’t forget to rest. Also, make sure to notice the signs of leg and thigh numbness. Call 911 if you are having urination problems, and other major issues. If nothing major, then put some ice on the affected areas, or take some OTC meds. Always make sure you listen to your doctor.”

