Mass. minimum wage increase could affect small businesses

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Starting January 1st, minimum wage in the Bay State will go up to $15 an hour. However, for those of you who like to pick up overtime, premium pay laws for Sundays and holidays will come to an end.

Kate Gourde of Coopers Gifts in Agawam told Western Mass News that this has been anticipated for years with gradual increases in pay, however, with the current economic situation, she described the pay increase as a give-and-take.

“What hurts on one hand, on the other hand will help a little bit, too,” Gourde said. “What we weren’t expecting was the inflation that we’re all dealing with, and it kind of has everybody reeling, so to have the additional minimum wage increase on top of the inflation just makes about everything a little bit harder.”

Meanwhile, the state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, Christopher Carlozzi, said in a statement in part, quote:

“With economic uncertainty still high and employers continuing to experience economic challenges, it would be prudent for state lawmakers to allow small businesses ample time to adjust before considering any additional wage hikes this legislative session.”

The current minimum wage in Massachusetts is $14.25. With this new $0.75 increase, Massachusetts will continue to have one of the highest base pays in the country.

Coming up Tuesday night on Western Mass News, we’re getting answers on how this uptick will impact the state of Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.