Police presence reported in area of Chestnut St. and Chapin Terr. in Springfield

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large police presence has been reported in the area of Chestnut Street and Chapin Terrace in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. and saw several cruisers as well as caution tape blocking off the scene.

Our crew also saw evidence markers surrounding an unidentifiable object in the road.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh and are waiting a response at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

