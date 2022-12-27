Southwest travel nightmares continue into Tuesday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - Air travel headaches continue, especially for those flying Southwest Airlines. Widespread cancellations continued into Tuesday, forcing thousands to alter their plans.

Western Mass News checked out the situation at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to take a look at how cancelations are affecting flights in our region.

People on social media have been calling this one of the biggest flight meltdowns in history. Flight tracking website flightaware.com is reporting 90% of the flights canceled across the country are from Southwest Airlines, and at Bradley International Airport, over 60% of flights have been canceled.

Some folks we spoke to who were flying Southwest were told there might not be any flights available until next week.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News Tuesday evening when we will speak with some people who were flying with Southwest to see how their holiday travel plans have now turned into holiday travel nightmares.

