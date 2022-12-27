Springfield Gardens tenants left without heat in sub-freezing temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With sub-freezing temperatures, some Springfield residents told Western Mass News they have been left without heat for hours over Christmas, some even days. For many, the heat is still on and off.

It is a story we have reported on for months – people living in Springfield Gardens properties who are frustrated with their living conditions. Now, they told us that it is time for property owners to step up or get out.

“No one is around to help them on Christmas weekend,” Lead Western Mass. Organizer for Neighbor to Neighbor Katie Talbot. “While Springfield Gardens maintenance and owners are warm, these folks are worried about freezing to death in their home.”

Buildings condemned on State Street, water leaks, mold, and now, no heat for Christmas – these are all concerns raised by Springfield Gardens tenants, including Anna Smith who lives at 47 School Street.

“This weekend has been really tough, especially Christmas Eve,” Smith said. “My apartment was 51 degrees.”

She added that last year, she and her children were put in a hotel for Christmas Eve due to a lack of heat.

“It was not a solution on Christmas Eve, not at all, not with your Christmas tree up, gifts ready,” Smith said. “You can’t just drag them out.”

“It’s sad that it’s still the same stuff, right?” Ta;bot added. “Continuing to call code enforcement.”

Talbot told us that heating issues have popped up over the last week on School Street, Pearl Street, and Belmont Street among others. And when the heat does come on…

“It’s 90, 100 degrees,” Talbot said. “Folks are having to open the window. We’re in an energy crisis and Springfield Gardens doesn’t care about burning oil.”

Multiple city leaders have spoken out to Western Mass News on living condition concerns, including Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Representative Carlos González.

Smith even added that, after months of back and forth conversations, she is set to move into another Springfield Gardens unit on Wednesday.

“They decided they cannot make my apartment pass code, so it’s been months and months and months with me dealing in and out of court,” she told us. “So instead, their solution is to transfer me to another unit, which is actually 39. We’re actually very excited. It’s a much better unit.”

Thanks to the help of organizations like Neighbor to Neighbor, tenants are banding together in numbers and continuing to speak out.

“Do better, do better,” they said. “Step up or get out!”

Talbot told Western Mass News that they are prepared to go in front of the entire city council in January to ask them to step up efforts and continue to apply pressure to code enforcement.

