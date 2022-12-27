Springfield man arrested after breaking windows with golf club at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after police said he broke windows on MGM Springfield property with a golf club Saturday evening.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield officers and State Police troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit officers arrested 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield Saturday evening shortly after the incident took place.

Police said that MGM security made the call shortly before 6:45 p.m. and advised the responding officers that the suspect had caused the damage with a golF club.

Officers subsequently located Ortiz in the plaza area where he was ordered to drop the golf club and the knife he was holding. Ortiz complied and was positively identified for breaking the windows.

Ortiz was arrested on charges for vandalism and disorderly conduct. His arraignment date has not been made public at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.