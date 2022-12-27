Springfield Police respond to shooting on Garland Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to the 100-block of Garland Street early Saturday morning following a ShotSpotter activation.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers located an adult male gunshot victim when they arrived on scene.

Police said that the victim was then sent to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One home, the victim’s car, and three other vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.

