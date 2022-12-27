State Police K9 locates man wanted for multiple warrants in Charlemont woods

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man wanted for several warrants in Charlemont Sunday night after he appeared at the home of a woman who had obtained a restraining order against him.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers for the Shelburne Falls Barracks and K9 Unit responded to a Charlemont home Christmas night after a female resident reported that a man, who was the subject of a restraining order, was knocking on the back door.

The resident told troopers that she obtained the restraining order, but was unsure if it had been served yet.

Police confirmed that the suspect had also had active warrants out for motor vehicle and property offenses.

Troopers began a search around the home, where K9 Tucker began to track him from the residence’s backyard into the neighboring woods. The troopers followed K9 Tucker down a steep hill to a small stream where they found a winter hat that was suspected of belonging to the suspect.

From there, K9 Tucker brought troopers to a small hunting lodge. The suspect, a 40-year-old male, was discovered hiding behind the building where he was taken into custody on the warrants.

Troopers said that an investigation revealed that the suspect had not yet been served with the restraining order obtained by the female resident.

Troopers transported the suspect back to the Shelburne Falls Barracks where he was booked for the warrants, then sent him to the Franklin County House of Correction.

