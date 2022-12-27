State Police respond to car fire on Route 291 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Troopers with the Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 291 Eastbound Tuesday afternoon for reports of a car fire.

According to State Police, the fire took place near exit 3 to Armory Street in Springfield.

Police said that all people in the vehicle were able to exit safely.

The right and middle travel lanes were closed while Springfield Fire extinguished the flames.

The scene was cleared around 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.