A warmer trend on tap through early 2023!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cold and brisk out there today, but a warming trend is on the way through the end of 2022!

Tonight begins mostly clear with temperatures falling fast. Wind becomes light to calm, so temps fall into the teens by midnight. Clouds increase after midnight through sunrise from an upper level disturbance.

Wednesday will feature more dry weather, but also more clouds. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for the day along with increasing breezes. By the afternoon a southwesterly breeze may get up to 10-20mph at times, making our seasonable day feel chillier. While clouds hang tough, we should see a bit more sun in the afternoon, then partly cloudy skies in the evening.

High pressure continues moving east off the mid-Atlantic coast late this week, allowing for milder temperatures. Highs climb into the 40s Thursday and around 50 Friday with light southwesterly breezes and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures at night get milder too, with patchy fog Thursday and Friday nights.

Our next weather-maker is an ‘inside runner’, so low pressure will pass to our northwest and we stay on the warm side of the storm. Shower chances increase Saturday evening, then periods of rain are likely Saturday night through Sunday morning – so grab the poncho for New Years Eve! It will be a warm night for late December for sure, with temps in the low 40s around midnight. Highs both Saturday and New Years Day get into the lower 50s! Sunday will start wet, but should end with a little sunshine.

Our warmer than normal weather stretch continues for the first few days of the New Year. Our next chance for showers should be by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.