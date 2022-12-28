Baker Administration announces $4.1 million in grants for reproductive health access

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday that $4.1 million in grants will go to 11 community-based organizations and health care providers.

The money is meant to improve access to reproductive health, including abortion care, across the Commonwealth.

According to the administration, the 11 funded organizations include existing reproductive health care providers as well as those that will start offering abortion services and support for costs associated with receiving abortion care such as transportation, childcare payments, lodging, translation services, and abortion doulas.

