Baker Administration announces $4.1 million in grants for reproductive health access

The money is meant to improve access to reproductive health, including abortion care, across the Commonwealth.
By Raegan Loughrey and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday that $4.1 million in grants will go to 11 community-based organizations and health care providers.

According to the administration, the 11 funded organizations include existing  reproductive health care providers as well as those that will start offering abortion services and support for costs associated with receiving abortion care such as transportation, childcare payments, lodging, translation services, and abortion doulas.

