Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager

Sir James was reported missing on December 6, 2022
Sir James was reported missing on December 6, 2022(Chicopee Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 14-year-old Sir James was reported missing on Tuesday, December 6.

Investigators believe that he may be in the Springfield area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police detective bureau at (413) 594-1740.

