Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 14-year-old Sir James was reported missing on Tuesday, December 6.

Investigators believe that he may be in the Springfield area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police detective bureau at (413) 594-1740.

